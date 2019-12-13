Bursa Malaysia ends morning session on higher note

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 7.97 points to 1,575.31 led by gains in heavyweights, with the major frontrunners being PetChem and Tenaga. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session on a higher note as trade deal optimism continued to underpin sentiment.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 7.97 points to 1,575.31 led by gains in heavyweights, with the major frontrunners being PetChem and Tenaga.

The index opened 9.17 points better at 1,576.51 versus 1,567.34 recorded at yesterday’s close.

Market breadth was positive as advancers overtook decliners 399 to 326, while 348 counters were unchanged, 907 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.47 billion shares worth RM851.70 million.

In addition to a potential US trade deal with China, investors also cheered the positive signals from the UK election.

It was also reported that the US has agreed to the terms of a phase one trade deal with China, ahead of a Dec 15 deadline, when another tariff on U$160 billion of Chinese imports is due to take effect.

Among heavyweights, PetChem was 11 sen higher at RM7.14, Tenaga rose 14 sen to RM13.28, Sime Darby Plantation added eight sen to RM5.38 and Petronas Gas went up 28 sen to RM16.68.

Hong Leong Bank increased 20 sen to RM16.96 and MISC improved eight sen to RM8.49.

MAHB remained lower, losing 23 sen to RM7.66.

Of the actives, Ekovest and Iskandar Waterfront added 8.5 sen each to 89.5 sen and 99 sen, Dynaciate edged one sen to 7.5 sen and Xideland was half-a-sen lower at 10.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index added 55.44 points to 11,214.47 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 78.66 points to 11,871.79 while the FBMT 100 Index went up 55.57 points to 11,014.75.

The FBM Ace gained 4.22 points to 4,979.88 and the FBM 70 expanded 70.30 points to 14,055.72.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index edged up 55.85 points to 15,249.99, the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 0.98 point to 151.64 and the Plantation Index advanced 47.17 points to 7,547.49. — Bernama