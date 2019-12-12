Ringgit ends firmer against US dollar as Fed holds rates

As at 6pm, the local note was traded at 4.1580/1610 to the dollar compared with yesterday’s close of 4.1630/1660. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The ringgit closed firmer against the US dollar today as the greenback slipped following the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision to leave interest rates unchanged.

As at 6pm, the local note was traded at 4.1580/1610 to the dollar compared with yesterday’s close of 4.1630/1660.

Axi Trader Asia-Pacific market strategist Stephen Innes said the Fed’s decision dragged down the US dollar, which fell to its weakest level against the major currencies since August 9 with the Dollar Index down 0.33 per cent.

Meanwhile, he said, the investors also remained cautious ahead of the next round of US tariffs on Chinese goods.

The US President Donald Trump has set December 15 as the date to impose tariffs on nearly US$160 billion (RM665 billion) worth of Chinese consumer goods.

“Trump is likely to meet with his top trade and economic advisers later today to discuss it. But ultimately, the decision rests with Trump himself,” he told Bernama.

At the close, the ringgit was traded mostly lower against other major currencies.

The local currency was slightly higher against the yen to 3.8256/8287 from 3.8298/8333 but fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0646/0672 from 3.0613/0639 on Wednesday.

It also declined versus the euro to 4.6262/6308 from 4.6139/6180 and slipped against the British pound to 5.4815/4871 from 5.4689/4745. — Bernama