ECB leaves key interest rates unchanged

The logo of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured outside its headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, April 26, 2018. — Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, Dec 12 — The ECB’s governing council left interest rates unchanged today, a spokesman said, after Christine Lagarde chaired her first meeting as president.

As expected, the Frankfurt institution held the rate on its main refinancing operations at zero, on its marginal lending facility at 0.25 per cent and its deposit facility rate at -0.5 per cent.

The governors also left the ECB’s massive bond-buying scheme untouched, having only in November restarted asset purchases to the tune of €20 billion (RM92.7 billion) a month. — AFP