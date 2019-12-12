Bank Negara independence ensures monetary stability, sustainable economic growth, says governor

Bank Negara Governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said the central bank’s independence allows it to focus on the long-term economic perspective and financial system. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) says its role as an independent and professional central bank as provided for in the Central Bank of Malaysia Act would guarantee monetary stability and be conducive to the sustainable growth of the Malaysian economy.

BNM governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said the central bank’s independence allows it to focus on the long-term economic perspective and financial system.

“Despite facing an increasingly challenging global environment and fluctuating international markets, BNM, as the guardian and trustee of the national financial system, will continue to hold that mandate and make it a priority.

“Nationally-rooted but globally-minded, BNM will ensure that the measures taken are in tandem with the passage of time in order to provide professional services of high quality and integrity in the country’s best interests,” she said today.

She was speaking at the launch of an exhibition at the Bank Negara Malaysia Museum and Art Gallery by the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir.

The exhibition, titled “For the Nation: 60 Years of Central Banking”, opens on December 16 and runs until June 30, 2020.

It features over 100 exhibits dating from 80 years ago to the present, including artefacts, films and photographs never before displayed. — Bernama