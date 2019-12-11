Saudi Aramco shares open 10pc above IPO price, garners US$1.88t valuation

Saudi Arabian Oil Co priced its record initial public offering (IPO) last week, raising US$25.6 billion. — Reuters pic

RIYADH, Dec 11 — Saudi Aramco shares opened at 35.2 riyal (RM39.07) today, 10 per cent above their IPO price of 32 riyals, in their first day of trading following a record initial public offering.

That gives the state-controlled oil giant a market value of about US$1.88 trillion (RM7.82 trillion), comfortably making it the world’s most valuable listed company, but well below the US$2 trillion price-tag long sought by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) priced its IPO last week, raising US$25.6 billion and beating Chinese tech firm Alibaba’s US$25 billion listing in 2014.

Saudi Arabia relied on mainly domestic and regional investors to buy a 1.5 per cent stake in Aramco after lukewarm interest from abroad. — Reuters