BNM’s international reserves remain at US$103.2b

A general view of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur March 8, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves remained unchanged for three straight periods at US$103.2 billion US$1=RM4.16) as at November 29 from October 31.

In a statement today, the central bank said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 7.7 months of retained imports and is 1.1 times the total short-term external debt.

BNM said the main components of the international reserves comprised foreign currency reserves at US$96.8 billion, International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.1 billion), Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) (US$1.1 billion), gold (US$1.9 billion), and other reserve assets (US$2.3 billion).

It said assets included gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs, which amounted to RM432 billion, Malaysian government papers (RM1.98 billion), loans and advances (RM7 billion), land and buildings (RM4.16 billion), and other assets (RM10.22 billion).

Capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM144.96 billion), currency in circulation (RM110.46 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM158.52 billion), federal government deposits (RM10.93 billion), other deposits (RM2.05 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM18.46 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM7.68 billion), and other liabilities (RM2.2 billion). — Bernama