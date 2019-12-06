Affin Hwang Capital upgrades rubber products sector to ‘overweight’

Affin Hwang Capital upgraded the rubber products (gloves) sector to ‘overweight’ from ‘neutral’. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Affin Hwang Capital upgraded the rubber products (gloves) sector to ‘overweight’ from ‘neutral’, despite the weak nine months of 2019 results.

In a research note today, Affin Hwang Capital said it believed the worst was over and earnings growth would resume in 2020.

It said higher production costs and labour issues were the two common factors that led to the earnings disappointment.

“We believe that the companies are already addressing the issues, and we are expecting better performance starting the first quarter of 2020.

“We make some changes to our preferred picks, as Top Glove and Kossan are now our top BUYs for the sector,” the research house said.

Besides, the gloves makers would likely benefit from stronger demand from the United States after the imposition of a 15 per cent tariff on Chinese imported gloves, it said.

“Given the better prospects, we think that sector valuations could re-rate as the earnings start to kick in.

“The sector is currently trading at around its historical average, which we believe is undemanding given the improving prospects,” it added. — Bernama