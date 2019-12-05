Sapura Energy sees higher Q3 revenue

Sapura Energy Bhd Chief Executive Officer Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Sapura Energy Bhd’s revenue increased to RM1.77 billion in the third quarter (Q3) ended October 31, 2019 from RM1.20 billion in the same quarter last year.

However, the oil and gas company incurred a net loss of RM100.89 million in Q3 compared with RM31.09 million in the corresponding period previously.

Sapura Energy president and group chief executive officer Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin said the improvement in revenue reflected the large volume of projects or activities that were in their early execution phases, involving mainly engineering and procurement, with lower project margins.

He said the company’s performance for the first nine months of this year showed the company’s resilience to sustain its businesses amidst prevailing market conditions.

“We will continue to focus on turning the corner as we further enhance operational performance, and identify and pursue opportunities globally,” he said in a statement today.

As for the order book, Shahril said it stood at RM15.1 billion, with recent notable contract wins from Hess Exploration and Production, Petronas and Shell Malaysia.

“We expect the industry outlook to remain challenging, and Sapura Energy remains resolute in its strategy to continue to pursue more global opportunities by leveraging its capabilities, track record and strong asset base,” he said. — Bernama