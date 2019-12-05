5G, IoT key technologies in driving digital transformation, says Ernst & Young

5G and the Internet of Things (IoT) are among the key emerging technologies that will drive digital transformation in the next five years, said Ernst & Young. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Fifth Generation (5G) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are among the key emerging technologies that will drive digital transformation in the next five years, said Ernst & Young (EY).

Its global telecommunications sector leader, Tom Loozen said according EY global report, even though telecommunication leaders are optimistic of the promise of digital transformation, there is a lack of synergy in the application of emerging technologies at the network layer.

“Sixty-nine per cent of the respondents believe that 5G and the IoT is the important segment in emerging technologies, followed by automation (62 per cent) and artificial intelligence (58 per cent),” he said in a statement today.

He added that the migration to 5G networks and the rise of the IoT would mean the pace of evolution across the telecoms industry is rapidly accelerating.

“Operators have no choice but to transform if they are to remain relevant to consumers and enterprise customers, and achieve growth.

“To succeed in this environment, they need to take a long-term view of emerging technology deployment and create a more cohesive workforce that thinks and collaborates across organisational barriers,” he said.

Loozen said that the report finds that the current approach to emerging technology adoption is out of sync with telecommunication companies’ (telcos) long-term ambitions.

“Seventy-six per cent says that IT (information technology) and the network are most likely to benefit from improved analytics or AI capabilities over the next five years, despite their reluctance to move beyond customer applications.

“This disconnect is echoed by the views of nearly half (46 per cent) of respondents, who believe that a lack of long-term planning is the biggest obstacle to maximising the use of automation.

The EY global report entitled “Accelerating the intelligent enterprise” includes analysis of 27 leading telcos about their digital transformation journey. — Bernama