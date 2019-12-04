Minister: Malaysia gearing towards inclusive and sustainable trade, investment practices

Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking speaks during a press conference at i-Tech Tower, Cyberjaya August 9, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

CYBERJAYA, Dec 4 — Malaysia as the host of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC 2020) will advance towards inclusive and sustainable trade and investment, said International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking.

He said this would result in the economic growth in tandem with the well- being of the people.

“Special focus will be on optimising digital economy and technology for women empowerment.

“The focus will also be on youth development, ageing population and creating a conducive environment for entrepreneurs, start-ups and social enterprises,” he said in his speech during the launching of APEC 2020 by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad here, today.

According to Darell, equal importance would also be given to innovative practices in sustainable development.

“As all these elements are critical components of an ecosystem that will contribute to shared prosperity,” he said.

Set against the theme of “Optimising Human Potential towards a Future of Shared Prosperity”, Malaysia he said, would be organising 120 APEC’s meeting of various levels and receives about 16,000 delegates from 20 member economies.

The meetings will take place in various locations including in Langkawi, Kota Kinabalu, Penang, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya from December 2019 until November 2020, he said.

Malaysia first hosted APEC leaders’ meeting in 1998 and after a lapse of 22 years again play host to APEC 2020.

Comprising 21 economies including Malaysia, APEC is a regional economic forum established in 1989 to create greater prosperity for the people of the region by promoting balanced, inclusive, sustainable, innovative and secure growth and by accelerating regional economic integration. — Bernama