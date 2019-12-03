RSPO board of governors appoints Bakhtiar Talhah as interim CEO

A worker shows palm oil fruits at a factory in Sepang November 20, 2014. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) announced today that its chief operating officer (COO) Bakhtiar Talhah, will assume the role of the interim chief executive officer (CEO), effective January 17 next year after Datuk Darrel Webber’s contract expires.

In a statement, the RSPO said Bakhtiar Talhah joined the RSPO secretariat as the COO in January 2017 and has been instrumental in strengthening RSPO’s credibility through the establishment and management of RSPO’s Investigation and Monitoring Unit, the establishment of the Geographic Information System Unit and various other initiatives.

Prior to RSPO, he was the regional director at the Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE) based in Kuala Lumpur.

Bakhtiar has worked with various international advisory firms such as PFC Energy and Nexant specialising in downstream oil, after having started his career at Petronas.

“The Board of Governors once again thanks Datuk Darrel Webber for his service to the RSPO as CEO and for all of the contributions he has given to help realise RSPO’s shared vision of making sustainable palm oil the norm,” it added. — Bernama