France and EU ready to fight back over US tariff threat, say French ministers

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference to release the Folz report about EDF’s long-delayed Flamanville nuclear plant, at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, October 28, 2019. He described the US proposal for new tariffs on French products as ‘unacceptable’. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Dec 3 — France and the European Union are ready to fight back over the latest US tariff threats on French products, French government ministers said today.

Yesterday, the US government said it may slap punitive duties of up to 100 per cent on US$2.4 billion (RM10 billion) of imports from France of champagne, handbags, cheese and other products, after concluding that France’s new digital services tax would harm US tech companies.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire described the US proposals as “unacceptable”. “In case of new American sanctions, the European Union would be ready to riposte,” Le Maire told Radio Classique.

French junior economy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher told Sud Radio that France would be “pugnacious” in its dealings with the US on the matter, and that France would not back down on its digital tax plans.

The US Trade Representative’s office had said yesterday that its “Section 301” investigation found that the French tax was “inconsistent with prevailing principles of international tax policy”.

It said it found the French tax proposal was “unusually burdensome for affected US companies,” including Alphabet Inc’s Google, Facebook Inc, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

France’s three per cent levy applies to revenue from digital services earned by firms with more than €25 million in French revenue and €750 million worldwide. — Reuters