Alibaba raises further US$1.7b in over-allotted shares in HK listing

HONG KONG, Dec 3 — Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said today it has raised an additional HK$13.17 billion (RM7 billion) by exercising the over-allotment option in its Hong Kong secondary listing.

The company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange it has received approval for the listing of 75 million over-allotment shares at HK$176 per share, the same price it offered under its secondary listing.

Alibaba had on November 20 raised up to US$12.9 billion in a landmark listing in Hong Kong, the largest share sale in the city in nine years and a world record for a cross-border secondary share sale. — Reuters