AirAsia group registers Q3 net loss of RM51.44m

Passengers board an AirAsia Airbus A320 plane at the domestic airport in Manila May 23, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Airasia Group Bhd registered a net loss of RM51.44 million for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2019, against a net profit of RM915.87 million recorded in the same quarter last year.

Loss before tax amounted to RM237.7 million, being the fair value loss on derivatives and RM206.3 million of unrealised losses on foreign exchange, net off against gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment of RM92.1 million.

However, revenue rose during the quarter to RM3.07 billion from RM2.61 billion previously, the group said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Meanwhile, total group revenue for the airline business for Q3 grew 17 per cent to RM2.95 billion, from RM2.53 billion recorded in Q3 2018.

“The growth was mainly attributed to 20 per cent increase in total passengers carried and a 1 per cent increase in revenue per available seat kilometre (RASK) to 3.59 US cents,” it said.

Moving forward, the group maintains optimism that its core performance will be positive in the last quarter of the year.

“As the group repositions the business to adapt to the evolving business environment along with new accounting treatment and restructured aircraft ownership, we look forward to a better year in 2020,” it said. — Bernama