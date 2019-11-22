Bumi Armada’s Q3 bottom line improves on disposal gains, tax exemptions

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Bumi Armada Bhd returned to the black with a net profit of RM153.37 million in the third quarter (Q3) ended Sept 30, 2019, against a net loss of RM502.83 million in the same period last year.

Excluding impairment losses of RM563.48 million recognised a year earlier, operating profit more than doubled to RM248.64 million from RM114.66 million previously, the offshore energy facilities and services provider said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The operating profit was boosted by RM81.82 million of “other operating income”, which included gains on disposal of joint ventures and property, plant and equipment (including Armada Perdana) and a higher share of results from joint ventures arising from tax exemptions obtained by two floating production, storage and offloading vessels.

Revenue, however, slipped to RM527.81 million from RM588.05 million previously, weighed down by 59.4 per cent lower offshore marine services (OMS) revenue of RM73.95 million during the quarter, which saw Bumi Armada disposing of five offshore support vessels.

Meanwhile, for the nine-month financial period, the company’s net profit stood at RM293.79 million compared to a net loss of RM1.04 billion in the same period last year, while revenue shrank to RM1.56 billion from RM1.84 billion previously.

In a media statement, executive director and chief executive officer Gary Christenson said in Q3 2019, the company’s floating production and operations business was stable, registering a 2.3 per cent improvement in revenue over the second quarter of 2019.

Going forward, he said the group would continue to focus on safety, improvements in overall operational performance, financial efficiencies and the monetisation of selected assets.

At the end of Q3 2019, Bumi Armada’s orderbook amounted to about RM18.5 billion, with additional optional extensions of up to RM10 billion. — Bernama