Thyssenkrupp scraps dividend for first time in six years as pain continues

A logo of Thyssenkrupp AG is pictured at the company’s headquarters in Essen, Germany November 21, 2018. — Reuters pic

ESSEN (Germany), Nov 21 — Thyssenkrupp today scrapped its dividend after its full-year net loss widened five-fold, raising pressure on new chief executive officer Martina Merz to sell the group’s elevator division as an operational turnaround seems distant.

The German conglomerate has been in decline over the past 18 months, suffering from four profit warnings and two failed attempts to restructure, triggering a decision to sell its best asset — elevators — in a last-ditch turnaround effort.

Caused by operational weakness in its cyclical businesses as well as restructuring charges, Thyssenkrupp’s net loss widened to €304 million (RM1.4 billion) in 2018-19, compared with €62 million in the prior year.

“The performance of many of our businesses is not satisfying,” Merz said. “This is also due to the fact that necessary structural improvements and restructuring measures were not implemented with the necessary consequence.”

The sprawling conglomerate, whose activities range from steelmaking to plantbuilding, said its adjusted operating profit would only remain stable in 2019/20 after it dived 44 per cent in the last financial year to €802 million.

This is mainly due to limited visibility in cyclical areas such as the car sector — its largest client group — as well as materials, the company said, also pointing to geopolitical uncertainties.

For the first time in six years, the German conglomerate will also propose not to pay a dividend for 2018/19, while its net loss for the current business year is expected to widen further.

“Disastrous especially looking at the guidance even as weak operations is no surprise,” a local trader said. “Merz now has to show how to put the ailing group back on track.”

Shares in the group were indicated to open down 4 per cent at 0654 GMT.

Merz, who has been in the job since October 1, has been tasked with accelerating a turnaround started under her predecessor Guido Kerkhoff, who got the boot in September after just 14 months at the helm.

Hopes to ease the balance sheet pressure now lie with the group’s effort to sell its prized elevator division, which could be valued at up to €17 billion, and which Thyssenkrupp said will draw binding bids next year. — Reuters