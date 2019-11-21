Shares in French lottery operator soar in market debut

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire attends the launch of the initial public offering of France’s lottery Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) at the Paris Stock Exchange Euronext (Bourse) in Paris, November 21, 2019. — AFP pic

PARIS, Nov 21 — Investors cheered the market debut today of shares in France’s state-owned lottery monopoly, with eager buyers pushing the stock up more than 15 per cent in the opening minutes of trading.

The government reaped some two billion euros (US$2.2 billion) from selling a 52 per cent stake in the Francaise des Jeux (FDJ), whose scratch-cards and lotteries are played by millions.

Around a third of the shares was reserved for individual investors, who snapped up a chance to own part of a company that will maintain its lottery monopoly for the next 25 years.

The government is hoping a successful public offering will help entice wary investors back to the stock market, and build support for President Emmanuel Macron’s reform drive to bolster economic growth.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who rang the opening bell at the Paris Stock Exchange to mark the occasion, hailed “an immense popular success.”

The strong trading debut “signals a reconciliation of the French with the economy and the markets” after the financial crisis that rocked the global economy in 2008.

Investor demand prompted the government to set the IPO price at €19.90, the high end of the indicative range.

At 10:00 am (0900 GMT) the shares had climbed 16 per cent, to €22.60.

Individual investors were given a two per cent discount from the IPO price, and will be given a free share for every 10 bought if they hold them for at least 18 months.

Francaise des Jeux is the second-biggest betting company in Europe and the fourth in the world.

Critics have likened the privatisation to selling off the family jewels, but the government says it needs to raise money for innovation — and has no business running companies that can be operated privately.

After the FDJ share sale, the government plans to privatise Aeroports de Paris, which runs the Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports, and also sell shares in the natural gas and electricity utility Engie. — AFP