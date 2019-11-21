MRCB posts revenue of RM847.8m in the first nine months of 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd (MRCB) recorded lower revenue of RM847.8 million in the first nine months of 2019 compared to RM1.5 billion in the corresponding period last year.

During the period, net profit also declined to RM11.37 million from RM76.34 million previously, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

In a separate statement, MRCB attributed its performance to the significant high-rise residential property projects still being in their early phase of construction when revenue recognition is very minimal.

It added that a majority of the completed residential units sold during the period have yet to be recognised due to the pending completion of sales and purchase.

Group managing director Imran Salim said that it has been a challenging year in terms of the timing of revenue and profit recognition.

“These results mask the real progress we have made in 2019 and our RM1.7 billion unbilled property sales, which will begin to produce results in 2020.

“Income recognition from the Light Rail Transit Line 3 project was also considerably lower during the period as a result of its re-timing and remodelling from a project delivery partner to a fixed price turnkey project,” he said.

As of Sept 30, 2019, MRCB’s unbilled construction order book stood at RM20.9 billion.

During the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2019, MRCB posted a net profit of RM2.52 million in the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2019, compared with RM19.79 million in the same period last year.

Revenue dropped to RM372.74 million from RM663.75 million previously.

Moving forward, MRCB said its engineering, construction and environment division will continue to vie for more contracting projects to replenish its order book.

As at Sept 30, 2019, the division’s external client order book stood at RM22.3 billion, which is amongst the highest in the industry.

“This will ensure that the division has a steady pipeline of contracts to sustain its business. — Bernama