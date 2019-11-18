Shareholders reap record dividends

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange is seen in this file picture taken on December 16, 2015. — Reuters file pic

PARIS, Nov 18 — Dividends paid by companies across the world to shareholders hit a record in the third quarter, according to a study released today, although further growth was likely to be weak.

The amount shareholders received in dividends in the third quarter rose by 2.8 per cent from last year to hit US$355.3 billion (RM1.4 trillion), a record for the July-September period, according to a report by Janus Henderson Investors.

“A slowdown in global dividend growth is underway,” said the report, adding “2020 likely to see a moderation in dividend growth given the global economic environment”.

In the third quarter of last year dividend growth came in at 4.4 per cent.

While the United States hit an all-time record for dividends, China showed weakness and Australia saw a decline, according to Janus Henderson, a major player in the asset management industry with more than 355 billion euros under management.

Dividends in the Asia-Pacific region slid by 2.8 per cent, with Janus Henderson Investors noting that many firms there distribute a fixed percentage of profits in dividends.

Janus Henderson said it had made no change in its forecast for 2019 — a 3.9 per cent increase to a record US$1.43 trillion in dividends. — AFP