US to extend license allowing its companies to continue business with Huawei

Huawei's logo is seen in front of the local offices of Huawei in Warsaw, Poland January 11, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 — The United States is set to extend a license allowing US companies to continue doing business with Chinese technology company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the New York Times reported yesterday, citing people familiar with the deliberations.

An earlier reprieve issued by the US Commerce Department is set to expire on Monday, but the administration of US President Donald Trump is expected to extend it for a period of time, according to the report, which added that the decision could change given the ongoing trade talks between the US and China.

Huawei and the Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular working hours. — Reuters