Bursa Malaysia in negative territory on concerns over trade talks

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Bursa Malaysia and its regional peers were in negative territory at mid-morning, with investors continuing to worry over the US-China trade talks and the intensifying unrest in Hong Kong.

At 11.08am, the benchmark index dropped 6.91 points to 1,602.82 against yesterday’s close of 1,609.73.

The key index opened 1.15 points higher at 1,610.88.

On the broader market, losers overtook gainers 428 to 191, with 327 counters unchanged, 1,055 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 902.41 million shares worth RM401.55 million.

As for heavyweights, Maybank lost eight sen to RM8.71, Public Bank declined 12 sen to RM19.86, Petronas Chemicals slipped four sen to RM7.76 while Tenaga improved 14 sen to RM13.82.

Of the actives, Trive Property was flat at 1.5 sen, Netx and Bumi Armada eased half-a-sen each to two sen and 49 sen respectively while Prestariang inched up three sen to 45.5 sen.

Top gainers Nestle jumped 30 sen to RM145.60 and United Plantations was 20 sen higher at RM25.50.

The FBM Emas Index declined 46.12 points to 11,354.88, the FBMT 100 Index dropped 44.30 points to 11,169.32, but the FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 40.38 points to 11,899.37.

The FBM Ace gained 0.06 point to 4,883.56 and the FBM 70 fell 39.94 points to 14,098.01.

The Financial Services Index gave up 75.26 points to 15,626.65, the Industrial Products & Services Index slipped 0.82 point to 155.56 and the Plantation Index erased 51.76 points to 6,916.93. — Bernama