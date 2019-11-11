United Plantations’ Q3 profit declines to RM60.2m

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — United Plantations Bhd’s net profit declined by 36.5 per cent year-on-year to RM60.2 million for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2019.

This was on the back of a lower revenue of RM278.66 million compared with RM340.86 million a year ago, with the plantations and refinery segments’ contributions shrinking by about six per cent and 24 per cent, respectively.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the medium-sized plantation group also declared a special dividend of 10 sen which, together with an interim dividend of 20 sen, gave shareholders a total dividend of 30 sen so far in respect of this financial year. The dividends are payable on Dec 6.

This was the second special dividend announced in 2019 after a 90 sen dividend declared in February, which raised the total dividend for the last financial year to 140 sen.

United Plantations said it expected its entire-year results to be lower than in 2018 but still “satisfactory.”

For the nine months ended Sept 30, 2019, the group’s revenue fell 10.7 per cent to RM871.46 million from RM976.33 million in the corresponding period of last year.

It said this was due to the decreases in revenue for the plantation and refinery segments by four per cent and 14.3 per cent, respectively.

United Plantations attributed the decline in its plantation segment mainly to lower group average crude palm oil (CPO) and palm kernel (PK) prices by 10.3 per cent and 38.7 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the lower revenue for the refinery segment was said to be due to lower CPO and crude palm kernel oil prices in the nine-month period.

On its prospects, United Plantations noted that market players in late September had a bullish view of the CPO market next year based on expectations of an increased Indonesian biodiesel production combined with slower palm oil production growth in both Malaysia and Indonesia.

“However, whilst cautiously optimistic, we are concerned about the impact of the ongoing trade war between the United States and China as well as the subdued global economy which continues to indicate uncertainties and weaknesses.

“The results for 2019 will be lower than 2018. Nevertheless, with the prices contracted under our forward sales policy combined with our Malaysian production improving due to further areas steadily coming into maturity from our replanted fields, we expect the results will still be satisfactory,” it added. — Bernama