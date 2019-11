The British Steel works in Scunthorpe, northern England, May 21, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 11 — China's Jingye Group is set to buy British Steel for £70 million (RM371 million) in a move that could safeguard thousands of jobs in Britain, the BBC reported today.

British Steel was put into compulsory liquidation on May 22. Closure of the firm, which produces high-margin, long steel products used in construction and rail networks, would jeopardise 5,000 jobs in Scunthorpe, northern England, and a further 20,000 jobs in the supply chain. — Reuters