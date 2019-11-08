EasyJet buys Thomas Cook airport slots

EasyJet said 38 flights would be cancelled, mainly serving French domestic routes, as well as those to Milan and Barcelona. — AFP pic

LONDON, Nov 8 — British no-frills airline EasyJet today said it had bought UK take-off and landing slots that belonged to collapsed travel group Thomas Cook.

EasyJet has paid £36 million (RM190 million) for 12 summer and eight winter slot pairs at London’s Gatwick airport — and for seven slot pairs in total at Bristol airport in western England.

“Contractual terms have concluded and the slots have been awarded to EasyJet,” the group said in a brief statement.

EasyJet said it would provide further details in the airline’s full-year results statement on November 19.

Thomas Cook, whose demise in September sparked 22,000 job losses worldwide, had struggled against fierce online competition for some time and blamed Brexit uncertainty for a drop in bookings before its collapse.

Chinese conglomerate Fosun has snapped up the Thomas Cook brand for £11 million, while British travel agent Hays Travel bought all 555 of the UK-wide Thomas Cook stores. — AFP