Emirates appoints new country manager for Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Emirates has announced the appointment of Mohammad Al Attar as its new country manager, Malaysia, effective November 1, 2019.

In a statement today, Emirates said Al Attar succeeded Abdalla Al Zamani, who will now be heading the airline’s operations in Indonesia.

Al Attar joined Emirates in 2014 and held several positions including as country manager Uganda and most recently Cyprus.

He will be responsible for the smooth running of the airline’s business in Malaysia and managed a team of 46 professionals to ensure Emirates remain an airline of choice for customers.

“I am delighted to be leading Emirates’ operations in Malaysia. As we continuously evolve in the aviation industry, we remain committed to serving our customers across our global network.

“I look forward to working with the local team to build on the success achieved so far and ensuring consistent growth for Emirates in this exciting market,” he said. — Bernama