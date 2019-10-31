Bank Negara appoints Fraziali Ismail as assistant governor

BNM said Fraziali Ismail would oversee the areas of financial surveillance, prudential regulations, consumer and market conduct, money services business regulations as well as communications. — Picture from Bank Negara Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has appointed Fraziali Ismail as assistant governor, replacing Donald Joshua Jaganathan, who will retire on November 4.

In a statement, the central bank said following the appointment, Fraziali would oversee the areas of financial surveillance, prudential regulations, consumer and market conduct, money services business regulations as well as communications.

BNM said Fraziali joined the bank in 1994 and prior to his appointment, he served in the economics and monetary policy departments.

He holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Accounting from the University of Bristol.

Donald, who is retiring after 36 years of service with the bank, had served in a number of areas, including in banking and insurance regulation and supervision, financial surveillance, strategic management and finance, prior to his appointment as assistant governor in 2011. — Bernama