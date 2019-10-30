Crisis-wracked Chile pulls out as Apec, climate meet host

Demonstrators burn a traffic light during a protest against Chile’s government in Santiago, Chile October 29, 2019. — Reuters pic

SANTIAGO (Chile), Oct 30 — Chile has withdrawn as host of the Apec trade summit in November and the COP25 climate summit in December after several weeks of violent unrest, President Sebastian Pinera announced today.

The Apec summit was scheduled to bring together 20 world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, over Nov. 16-17. The COP25 programme was due to run between Dec. 2 and Dec. 13.

“This has been a very difficult decision, a decision that causes us a lot of pain, because we fully understand the importance of Apec and COP-25 for Chile and for the world,” Pinera said in a brief statement from La Moneda palace in Santiago.

Riots, arson and protests over inequality this month have left at least 18 dead, 7,000 arrested and Chilean businesses hit with losses of around US$1.4 billion. The capital city’s metro public transport suffered nearly US$400 million in damages.

With Pinera’s popularity at an all-time low, Chileans were calling for new protests and the United Nations was sending a team to investigate allegations of human rights abmation. — Reuters