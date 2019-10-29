Pfizer lifts profit forecast as results top expectations

A logo for Pfizer is displayed on a monitor on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, July 29, 2019. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 29 — Pfizer lifted its full-year profit forecast today following a better-than-expected third quarter on growth in its biopharma business.

Net income jumped 87 per cent to US$7.7 billion, boosted by a one-time gain connected to a joint venture transaction with GlaxoSmithKline on consumer drugs.

Revenues dipped 4.6 per cent to US$12.7 billion.

Strong sellers for the big drugmaker included Ibrance, which treats breast cancer, and Xeljanz, which is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis.

Higher sales for these drugs helped offset the hit from lost patents for Viagra and other medications.

Besides the transaction on consumer health, which closed on August 1, Pfizer has also announced that it will combine its off-patent Upjohn business with generics giant Mylan in a transaction expected to close next year.

“Following the expected close of the Upjohn-Mylan transaction next year, Pfizer RemainCo will be a smaller, science-based company with a singular focus on innovation,” said Chief Executive Albert Bourla.

Pfizer lifted its full-year profit forecast and the midpoint of its 2019 revenue forecast.

Shares rose 3.0 per cent to US$38.39 in pre-market trading. — AFP