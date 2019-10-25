China demand for Jaguar Land Rover contains Tata Motors losses

Logos of the carmakers Jaguar and Land Rover are pictured during the first media day of the 78th Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 4, 2008. — Reuters pic

MUMBAI, Oct 25 — Indian automaker Tata Motors reported today narrowed losses as growing demand in China for Jaguar Land Rover offset dire conditions in its home market, beating analyst predictions.

The company which owns Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) lost 2.17 billion rupees (RM128 million) in the three months to September, down from a loss of 10.49 billion rupees in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenues dipped by nine per cent. The heavily indebted company has now suffered losses in five of the last six quarters. In the June-ended quarter, it had lost 36.99 billion rupees.

“Jaguar Land Rover has improved its performance this quarter and delivered a well-rounded performance. In particular, the improvement in China on the back of better operational metrics is reassuring,” Tata Motors said.

Tata said its British arm JLR reported a pre-tax profit of £156 million (RM837.2 million) and sold 134,489 units, up by 2.9 per cent.

Tata shares had spiked almost 15 per cent last week on hopes of an orderly British exit from the European Union. Britain, the EU and China are JLR’s key markets.

But with India’s automobile sales down for the 11th-straight month in September, chief executive Guenter Butschek said the entire domestic industry was suffering.

“Growth continues to be impacted by subdued growth, higher capacity from the new axle load norms, liquidity stress, low freight availability, weak consumer sentiment and general economic slowdown,” Butschek said.

Other Indian firms are also suffering from problems in the world’s second-most populous country, with thousands of jobs cut in the sector.

Maruti Suzuki yesterday reported a 39.4 per cent fall in its quarterly profits and a 24.3 per cent plunge in revenues despite slashing prices for several models.

On Wednesday, India’s Bajaj Auto reported a jump in its quarterly profits but its revenues fell by four per cent.

Shares of Tata Motors were down almost five per cent in Mumbai as markets closed. — AFP