Twitter slides on disappointing growth report

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 — Twitter shares skidded today as a quarterly update showed weaker-than-expected growth for the messaging platform.

Profit for the third quarter was US$37 million (RM155 million), a sharp drop from last year when Twitter was helped by a large tax benefit.

Revenue rose nine per cent from a year earlier to US$824 million, well below analyst forecasts, impacted by what the company called “revenue product issues.”

Shares in Twitter slid as much as 18 per cent in pre-market trade on the disappointing results.

Twitter boosted the number of “monetisable” daily active users, the new measurement used by the platform, by six million from the past quarter to 145 million.

The results highlight challenges for Twitter, which has struggled to keep pace with rival social platforms as it seeks to remove abusive content.

“We’re continuing to improve relevance while testing ways to make it easier for people to find what they are looking for on Twitter,” said Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s chief executive.

“We also continue to make progress on health, improving our ability to proactively identify and remove abusive content, with more than 50 per cent of the Tweets removed for abusive content in Q3 taken down without a bystander or first person report.” — AFP