Sunway Malls bags award for forest sustainability efforts

Festive Christmas decorations can be seen at the Sunway Pyramid shopping mall in Selangor, December 23, 2014. In Sunway Pyramid alone, the mall saved 17 million tissue sheets in just five months. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Sunway Malls has become the first in Malaysia to be recognised for its efforts in highlighting the importance of forest sustainability, after it received the Leadership Award from the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) Asia Pacific Region.

Its chief operating officer Kevin Tan said some of their efforts include the commitment to use only FSC-certified toilet paper products, which are obtained from FSC-managed forests and produced in certified mills.

“This safeguards the sustainable cycle of responsible harvesting, and back to replanting. It also helps maintain the overall ecology, integrity and longevity of the forests,” he said in a statement.

Friendly notices are also placed in all washrooms to remind shoppers that reducing wastage can help to save the trees, emphasising to them to take only the necessary amount of tissues they need when in the washrooms.

“Through this exercise, in Sunway Pyramid alone, we saved 17 million sheets in just five months, since we began our commitment.

“We estimate a total reduction of 41 million sheets per year in Sunway Pyramid alone and our target is to reduce by at least 100 million sheets per year in all of our malls,” Tan said.

The group currently has six malls under its aegis and the seventh will be opening at the end of the year in Johor.

The FSC is a globally-recognised international social and environmental certification. It is focused in matching market supply and demand for sustainable forest products in the Asia-Pacific region.