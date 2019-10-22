Hong Kong shares close with gains

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited in Hong Kong January 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Oct 22 — Hong Kong stocks finished on a positive note today, tracking gains on Wall Street thanks to growing hopes that China and the US will hammer out the first phase of their trade pact by next month.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.23 per cent, or 60.52 points, to 26,786.20.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.50 per cent, or 14.76 points, to 2,954.38 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, climbed 1.01 per cent, or 16.34 points, to 1,631.22. — AFP