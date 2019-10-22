Bank Negara’s international reserves up to US$103.3b as of Oct 15

The logo of Bank Negara Malaysia is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 12, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves increased to US$103.3 billion as at Oct 15, 2019 from US$103.0 billion as at Sept 30, 2019.

In a statement today, the central bank said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 7.6 months of retained imports and is 1.1 times the total short-term external debt.

BNM said the main components of the international reserves comprised foreign currency reserves at US$96.7 billion, International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.1 billion), Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) (US$1.1 billion), gold (US$1.9 billion), and other reserve assets (US$2.5 billion).

It said assets included gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs, which amounted to RM432.65 billion, Malaysian government papers (RM2.51 billion), loans and advances (RM6.81 billion), land and buildings (RM4.16 billion), and other assets (RM14.03 billion).

Capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM142.81 billion), currency in circulation (RM108.90 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM166.25 billion), federal government deposits (RM11.79 billion), other deposits (RM442.70 million), Bank Negara papers (RM19.48 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM7.68 billion), and other liabilities (RM2.70 billion). — Bernama