EU revises up German budget surplus for 2018

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 — The European Union’s statistics agency revised upward Germany’s budget surplus for 2018, data released today showed, in a sign that Berlin’s plan for a limited easing next year may be smaller than expected.

The data may not bode well for euro zone’s economic growth prospects, as the bloc is facing risks of a protracted slowdown, which many economists say could be countered only with a significant increase in governments’ spending — especially by Germany, the euro area’s largest economy.

Eurostat said Germany’s revenues last year exceeded expenses more than previously estimated allowing Berlin to post a budget surplus of 1.9 per cent of its output, above the 1.7 per cent that Eurostat had calculated in April. — Reuters