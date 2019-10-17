RAM Ratings projects Malaysia’s 2020 GDP growth at 4.5pc

RAM Ratings said Malaysia will need to build a buffer against external challenges, which are likely to impinge on growth next year. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — RAM Ratings has projected a marginally lower 4.5 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) expansion for Malaysia in 2020, compared to an estimated 4.6 per cent for 2019.

In a statement, it said further easing of monetary policy is on the cards, while fiscal policy remains mildly growth-supportive.

Against this backdrop, RAM Ratings said Malaysia will need to harness its inner strength from resilient domestic demand and accommodating policy measures to build a buffer against external challenges, which are likely to impinge on growth next year.

The ratings agency shared its views on Malaysia’s Macroeconomic and Sectoral Outlook for 2020 at its Annual Credit Summit, held here recently.

The key themes discussed during the macroeconomic session centered on the key impact and risks for Malaysia arising from the ongoing US-China trade war and the global slowdown, along with how Budget 2020 will support growth going forward. — Bernama