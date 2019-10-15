Report: Legoland Malaysia Resort stays the course as Hello Kitty bids farewell

Visitors arriving for a media preview of Legoland Malaysia at Nusajaya in the southern state of Johor September 14, 2012. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Legoland Malaysia Resort will continue investing in its theme park in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, despite the impending exit of Sanrio Hello Kitty Town casting doubts over the viability of such attractions in the area, The Malaysian Reserve reported today.

The Lego-themed park intended to support Johor in becoming one of the top holiday destinations via the Visit Johor Year 2020 and Visit Malaysia 2020 campaigns, said a Legoland Malaysia spokesman.

“We will continue to invest in our park facilities to provide the best international theme park experience the best value.

“Our recent milestone of launching Sea Life Malaysia is also proof of our commitment to support Johor to become one of the top holiday destinations,” the spokesman said.

Khazanah Nasional Bhd owns three theme parks in Johor — Legoland Malaysia, Sanrio Hello Kitty Town and Thomas Town — through its leisure and tourism arm, Themed Attractions Resorts and Hotels Sdn Bhd (TAR&H).

Sanrio Hello Kitty Town will reportedly close by the end of the year due to dwindling visitor numbers.

Speculation over the sale of Legoland Malaysia or an initial public offering of Khazanah's theme parks has been reported since 2013 but none took place.

It has also been reported that Thomas Town — an indoor park located within Sanrio Hello Kitty Town — could also be closed.

Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) deputy president Mohd Akil Yusof said the closure meant Malaysia will have one fewer “product” to sell.

“We would like to be able to help them survive for as long as 2020 and see how it goes from there,” he said.

Mohd Akil has since urged decision-makers to review their decision as Matta plans to promote Malaysia for the next year's visit to the country programme, and Sanrio Hello Kitty Town can be of good products which it can market.

“We would like to promote the park more aggressively. They should try to stay afloat during 2020 and evaluate their performance then,” he said.