Goldman profit hurt by weak underwriting, M&A

The ticker symbol and logo for Goldman Sachs is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York December 18, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 15 — Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 27 per cent slump in quarterly profit today, hit by lower fees from advising on deals and weakness in underwriting.

The bank’s net earnings applicable to common shareholders fell to US$1.79 billion (RM7.5 billion) in the quarter ended September 30 from US$2.45 billion a year ago. Earnings per share fell to US$4.79 from US$6.28 a year earlier.

Total net revenue fell six per cent to US$8.32 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of US$4.81 per share and revenue of US$8.31 billion, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear whether the reported numbers were compatible with the consensus forecast.

Expectations from most brokerages tracking the David Solomon-led investment bank were generally muted as macroeconomic conditions have been weighing on investor sentiment.

Goldman’s main rival Morgan Stanley is expected to report quarterly results on Thursday. — Reuters