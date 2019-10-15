Bursa Malaysia remains easier at mid-morning

On the broader market, losers led gainers 302 to 264, while 339 counters unchanged, 1,071 untraded and 22 others suspended.— Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Bursa Malaysia remained easier at mid-morning, as investors took profit following significant gains yesterday and in tandem with regional peers, dealers said.

At 11.04am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.61 points lower, from Monday’s close of 1,567.59.

The benchmark index opened 0.56 points easier at 1,567.03.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 302 to 264, while 339 counters unchanged, 1,071 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 948.06 million shares worth RM487.92 million.

A dealer said Asian shares were also mixed taking cue from the weaker overnight performance of Wall Street and the fall in US treasuries as investors weighed the next step of the US-China trade deal, cues from the Brexit Summit and a slew of US bank earnings results this week.

Among heavyweights, Tenaga slipped six sen to RM13.74, Public Bank slid two sen to RM19.14, Petronas Chemicals fell three sen to RM7.25 and IHH Healthcare lost eight sen to RM5.69.

Maybank bagged one sen to RM8.54.

Of the most actives, KNM Group gained 2.5 sen to 42 sen, Bumi Armada edged up half-a-sen to 42 sen and KNM warrant gained 3.5 sen to 16 sen.

NetX Holdings and Green Packet’s were flat at 2.5 sen and 31.5 respectively.

The FBM Emas Index declined 7.97 points to 11,143.04, the FBMT 100 Index shed 7.29 points to 10,960.70 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 30.64 points to 11,752.29.

The FBM 70 rose 6.95 points to 14,032.69 and the FBM Ace improved 4.31 points to 4,653.51.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased 10.44 points to 15,144.36, the Plantation Index gained 9.72 points to 6,609.95, while the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.07 of-a-point easier at 150.81. — Bernama