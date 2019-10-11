August IPI up 1.9pc for Malaysia

The manufacturing sector output was up 3.7 per cent in August 2019 after recording a growth of 4.0 per cent in July 2019. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The Industrial Production Index's (IPI) grew 1.9 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in August 2019, up from the 1.2 per cent y-o-y recorded in July 2019, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) today.

In a statement today, its chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the growth was driven by the increase in the manufacturing (3.7 per cent y-o-y) and electricity (0.3 per cent y-o-y) indexes.

On a y-o-y basis, the manufacturing sector output rose 3.7 per cent in August 2019 after recording a growth of 4.0 per cent in July 2019, he said.

“The major sub-sectors contributing to the increase in August 2019 were non-metallic mineral products, basic metal and fabricated metal products (4.3 per cent y-o-y), electrical and electronics products (3.5 per cent y-o-y) as well as petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (2.8 per cent y-o-y),” he added.

Mohd Uzir also said the electricity sector output increased 0.3 per cent y-o-y in August 2019, slower than the 2.0 per cent y-o-y growth in July 2019.

On the mining index, he said the sector's output decline had narrowed to 3.9 per cent y-o-y in August 2019 from a contraction of 8.4 per cent y-o-y in July 2019.

“The decline was due to the decrease in the crude oil and condensate index (-9.5 per cent y-o-y),” he said, adding that natural gas index, however, increased 1.2 per cent y-o-y. — Bernama