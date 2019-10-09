IGEM2019 to witness signing of 16 MoUs

Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin said with an investment target of RM2.8 billion, IGEM 2019 received an overwhelming response through the participation of 300 exhibitors. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The 10th International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM) will see the signing of 16 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to strengthen the country’s green technology strategy.

Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin said the strategic partnerships between local and international companies were aimed at encouraging the sharing of ideas on green technologies.

“IGEM not only serves as a green technology exhibition but also attracts investments...we also want to encourage business matching in order to foster new partnerships.

“Besides that, IGEM can also help new entrepreneurs to explore business opportunities in the low-carbon economy,” she told a press conference in conjunction with IGEM 2019 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here today.

Yeo said with an investment target of RM2.8 billion, IGEM 2019 received an overwhelming response through the participation of 300 exhibitors.

“It is hoped that IGEM can also contribute to the emergence of innovative green technology products in all sectors including banking and finance, thus encouraging the country’s green economic growth,” she said. — Bernama