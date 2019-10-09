Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 6.61 points to 1,552.18 from 1,558.79 yesterday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today with traders taking a subdued stance amid the US-China trade dispute, coupled with news from the Budget 2020 to be tabled on Friday, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 6.61 points to 1,552.18 from 1,558.79 yesterday.

The benchmark index opened 4.06 points weaker at 1,554.73.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 382 to 208, while 859 counters unchanged, 562 untraded and 29 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 801.4 million shares worth RM423.89 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd in a note said volatility on Wall Street and the unresolved trade dispute between the US and China could further dampen sentiment and preserve the key index’s downward bias for longer.

“The continuing uncertainties will also see fresh buying remaining thin as local players are also awaiting the Budget 2020 for clues on the country’s economic direction,” it said.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Axiata declined four sen each to RM8.41 and RM4.22 respectively, while Tenaga decreased 10 sen to RM13.60 and PChem eased seven sen to RM7.10.

Meanwhile, PBBank was flat at RM19.30.

Of the most actives, Sumatec, MNC Wireless, SDS Group and Bumi Armada declined half-a-sen each to one sen, three sen, 25 sen and 34.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index trimmed 48.88 points to 11,025.37, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 57.15 points to 11,614.39, while the FBMT 100 Index declined 46.86 points to 10,849.79.

The FBM Ace edged up 3.37 points to 4,611.56 and the FBM 70 depreciated 62.51 points to 13,832.04.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index decreased 40.73 points to 14,991.9, the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.99 of-a-point weaker at 149.12, and the Plantation Index fell 21.18 points to 6,548.4. — Bernama