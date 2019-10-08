Bursa Malaysia turns lower at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 1.92 points to 1,557.08 from 1,559.00 at yesterday’s closing. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 ― Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-afternoon today on profit-taking in most heavyweights while investors opted wait-and-see mode for fresh leads, dealers said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 1.92 points to 1,557.08 from 1,559.00 at yesterday’s closing.

The benchmark index opened 1.46 point better.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 362 to 343, while 645 counters were unchanged, 653 untraded and 29 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.63 billion shares worth RM920.43 million.

Kenanga Research, in a note, said bearish sentiment remained intact until further signal warrants a trend reversal.

It said key support levels to watch out for were 1,550 (support level-1) and 1,510 (support level-2) while overhead resistance levels could be found at 1,630 (resistance level-1) and 1,650 (resistance level-2).

Among heavyweights, Maybank and PChem declined four sen each to RM8.47 and RM7.16, PBBank decreased two sen to RM19.32, IHH slid three sen to RM5.63, while Tenaga improved two sen to RM13.66.

Of the most active, Priceworth, VSolar and AT Systematization added half-a-sen each to six sen, six sen and 6.5 sen, respectively, while Sumatec and MNC Wireless decreased half-a-sen to one sen and three sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index slid 2.21 points to 11,056.34, the FBMT 100 Index shed 3.8 points to 10,880.56 while the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 5.06 points to 11,657.00.

The FBM 70 appreciated 34.45 points to 13,856.88, and the FBM Ace increased 17.93 points to 4,579.73.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index trimmed 11.36 points to 15,019.44, the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.53 of-a-point weaker at 149.62, while the Plantation Index increased 12.39 points to 6,560.95. ― Bernama