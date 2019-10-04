Half of Dutch cheese exports to be hit by US trade tariffs, says government

Around €39 million worth of cheese destined for US markets will fall under the new 25 per cent tariff set to be implemented on October 18. — AFP pic

AMSTERDAM, Oct 4 — Roughly half of Dutch cheese exports to the United States will be affected by a 25 per cent tariff Washington has threatened to slap on European food products, the Dutch Trade Ministry said today.

The Netherlands, the world’s second-largest agricultural exporter after the United States, exported €80 million (RM367.7 million) worth of cheese to the United States last year.

Around €39 million worth of cheese destined for US markets will fall under the new 25 per cent tariff set to be implemented on October 18, the ministry said in a statement.

Other countries have also complained that their cheese exports would be hurt.

On Wednesday the World Trade Organisation awarded Washington the right to impose tariffs on US$7.5 billion worth of EU goods annually in a long-running case, threatening to ignite a tit-for-tat transatlantic trade war.

The United States on Wednesday said it would slap 10 per cent tariffs on European-made Airbus planes and 25 per cent duties on French wine, Scotch and Irish whiskies, and cheese from across the continent as punishment for illegal EU aircraft subsidies. — Reuters