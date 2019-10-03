Trump hails EU tariffs a ‘nice victory’

President Donald Trump thumbs up as he returns to the White House in Washington, US, after an annual physical test at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland February 8, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 — US President Donald Trump today hailed a “nice victory” after the World Trade Organisation gave Washington a green light to impose tariffs on US$7.5 billion (RM31.4 billion) worth of EU goods annually as punishment for illegal aircraft subsidies.

“The US won a $7.5 Billion award from the World Trade Organization against the European Union, who has for many years treated the USA very badly on Trade due to Tariffs, Trade Barriers, and more. This case going on for years, a nice victory!” he said on Twitter. — Reuters