Proton exceeds 2018 total sales volume

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Proton has exceeded its total sales for 2018 in just nine months, with 70,330 units registered so far this year compared to 64,744 for the whole of last year.

In a statement today, the carmaker said with 8,934 units registered in September 2019, it achieved a growth rate of 97 per cent over the 4,524 units in the same month last year.

“Proton’s exceptional performance equates to an estimated market share of 20.2 per cent, pointing towards the company growing sales at a higher rate than competitor brands.

“The figure is a 66-month high point for the brand and helps to increase its year-to-date market share to an estimated 15.8 per cent,” it said.

Proton’s sales star for September was the Proton Saga of which 3,994 units were delivered last month, the highest number of monthly deliveries for a Proton model in 2019.

Chief executive officer Dr Li Chunrong said by exceeding its total sales volume in 2018 in just nine months Proton is on target to achieving its best sales number since 2015.

“Of even greater significance though is the Saga’s return to the number one spot in its segment.

“Despite being launched less than two months ago, the response from Malaysians has been overwhelmingly positive,” he added. — Bernama