Global sell-off accelerates on weak US data

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 5, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 2 — European stock markets tumbled today after worse-than-expected US data revived worries about the impact of the trade war on the global economy.

London dived 2.0 per cent in midday deals after fall in Asia and overnight on Wall Street, as investors took flight on news of a disappointing reading on factory activity in the United States.

An index of US manufacturing activity fell to the lowest level since June 2009, according to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), which pointed to trade conflicts as the biggest headwind.

“Equities are in full retreat,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at financial spread-betting firm IG, noting that investors were shunning riskier assets like stocks.

“The risk-off atmosphere created by yesterday’s US ISM miss continues to hang over markets.

“European equities have turned firmly lower in early trading, on the very reasonable assumption that, if things are that bad for the US, then they must be even worse for Europe.”

The ISM data pointed to the impact of the China-US trade war on the world’s top economy and will likely put pressure on Donald Trump to push through an agreement. Top-level talks are planned for this month.

Hong Kong woes

Adding to the selling pressure in Asia were long-running concerns about the impact of increasingly violent pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong that saw a demonstrator shot and wounded by police yesterday.

Hong Kong stocks fell 0.2 per cent — though it pared earlier steep losses — as investors returned from a public holiday to mark China’s National Day but which saw some of the worst violence in the city since protests began in June.

A teenager was shot in the chest by a policeman, fuelling fears of a worsening of the unrest that has crippled the city’s economy.

Tokyo ended 0.5 per cent lower, Sydney fell 1.5 per cent and Singapore lost 1.2 per cent, with Manila also off more than one per cent. Shanghai was closed for a holiday.

Seoul shed almost two per cent after North Korea fired a missile into the sea just a day after Pyongyang said it would resume stalled nuclear talks this week.

Dealers are also awaiting the release Friday of US jobs data, which could give an idea about the Fed’s rate plans, while the corporate earning season is also about to get underway.

The British pound was meanwhile pressured against the dollar as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepared to submit his final offer for a new Brexit deal to Brussels later in the day.

Key figures around 1100 GMT

London – FTSE 100: DOWN 2.0 per cent at 7,211.93 points

Frankfurt – DAX 30: DOWN 1.4 per cent at 12,091.15

Paris – CAC 40: DOWN 1.8 per cent at 5,499.70

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.5 per cent at 3,466.63

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.5 per cent at 21,778.61 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 26,042.69 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: Closed for a public holiday

New York – Dow: DOWN 1.3 per cent at 26,573.04 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.0922 from US$1.0933 at 2100 GMT

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2253 from US$1.2302

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 107.60 yen from 107.75 yen

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.2 per cent at US$58.70 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: FLAT at US$53.64

— AFP