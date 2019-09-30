Tabung Haji: Equity investment stays strong at RM7.48b

Lembaga Tabung Haji said it had continued to take the opportunity to invest in the domestic equity market to strengthen its investment portfolio and had not drastically disposed of equities worth RM2.6 billion over the last three months. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) says its equity investment has stayed strong with the value of domestic equities increasing by RM1.12 billion to RM7.48 billion as at Sept 27, 2019 from RM6.36 billion at the end of 2018.

In a statement today, TH said it had continued to take the opportunity to invest in the domestic equity market to strengthen its investment portfolio and had not drastically disposed of equities worth RM2.6 billion over the last three months.

“TH’s investments are focused on Bursa Malaysia’s main companies that have a good financial performance and dividend record, generate stable income, and are shariah-compliant, including Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) which constitutes one of the largest holdings in TH’s portfolio.

“TH’s overall stake in TNB has increased by RM304 million in the last 18 months,” it said.

TH said for 2019, it had not sold its stake in companies like FGV Holdings Bhd, Lion Industries Corporation Bhd, T7 Global Bhd, Shin Yang Shipping Corporation, Brahim’s Holdings Bhd and Cheetah Holdings Bhd as recently reported in the media.

Besides equities, TH said it is also actively looking for investment opportunities in all asset classes including real estate and fixed income financial instruments such as sukuk.

“TH always gives priority to the interests of depositors and invests wisely in line with an asset allocation strategy that focuses on long-term sustainable revenue while taking appropriate risk management measures.

“It will continue to maintain a high level of governance in administering the funds it has been entrusted with,” it added. — Bernama