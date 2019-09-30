Producer Price Index for local production falls 1.9pc in August 2019

The index of agriculture, forestry & fishing registered the highest rate of growth at 5.2 per cent. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The Producer Price Index (PPI) for local production decreased 1.9 per cent in August 2019 compared with the same month of the preceding year, said Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

In a statement today, he said out of 1,063 items covered in the PPI, 39.5 per cent items showed an increase in August 2019 compared to last year, while 38.7 per cent items showed a decline with 21.8 per cent items unchanged.

The mining index declined 10.9 per cent, followed by the water supply (-2.6 per cent), manufacturing (-1.0 per cent) and agriculture, forestry and fishing (-0.9 per cent) indices, he said.

“However, the index of electricity and gas supply rose 2.2 per cent,” he said.

The chief statistician said as compared to the preceding month, the PPI for local production grew 0.2 per cent in August 2019.

The index of agriculture, forestry & fishing registered the highest rate of growth at 5.2 per cent, followed by the electricity & gas supply (0.4 per cent) and water supply (0.2 per cent) indices, he said.

In contrast, the index of mining decreased 2.0 per cent while the manufacturing index was unchanged, he added. — Bernama