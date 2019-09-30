GM and UAW union to continue talks today

General Motors assembly workers and their supporters gather to picket outside the GM Bowling Green plant during the United Auto Workers (UAW) national strike in Kentucky September 20, 2019. — Reuters pic

DETROIT, Sept 30 — General Motors Co and the United Auto Workers (UAW) will continue talks on a new labour deal today after they were unable to agree on a contract over the weekend, the union said.

“The parties worked all weekend addressing the complex issues before them, but have not reached a tentative agreement yet. Negotiations will resume first thing Monday morning and we will continue to look for solutions to reach an agreement,” UAW said yesterday.

UAW members went on strike at GM on September 16 seeking higher pay, greater job security, a bigger share of the leading US automaker’s profit and protection of their healthcare benefits. — Reuters