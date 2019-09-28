Report: Singapore travel retailer DFS Group lays off about 60 staff

Officially, DFS Group is saying only that it is “rebalancing” its Singapore workforce, but it has reportedly laid off about 60 staff, mostly at its T Galleria by DFS outlet in Scotts Road. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 — Travel retailer DFS Group has reportedly laid off about 60 staff, most of them at its T Galleria by DFS outlet in Scotts Road, although the company’s only official comment is that it has decided to “rebalance its workforce”.

Last month, Hong Kong-based DFS said it had decided to withdraw from the liquor and tobacco concession operations at Changi Airport in 2020.

At that time, a DFS spokesperson suggested some staff affected by its withdrawal from the Changi concession operations could be redeployed to T Galleria, for example.

On Thursday, a DFS spokesperson told TODAY that following the airport decision “and faced by a more challenging global travel retail environment, DFS has made the decision to rebalance its workforce in Singapore”.

“Our focus remains on serving our travelling customers, while investing in the wealth of opportunity that Singapore offers to create a regional hub for technology and innovation. Our priority now is to support our employees during this period of change.”

The spokesperson has not responded to queries about the reported layoffs at T Galleria.

According to a CNA report on Thursday, DFS retrenched about 60 workers, most of them on the first floor of its T Galleria outlet in Scotts Road. Most of the staff worked in the cosmetics and perfume section, it added.

The National Trade Union Congress (NTUC) said that DFS staff are not unionised and NTUC was not consulted about the exercise, the report said.

When TODAY visited the T Galleria outlet, staff members said that they had been advised not to speak to the press.

Last month, DFS Group chairman and chief executive officer Ed Brennan said that the decision to withdraw from the Changi concession was based on its “unique understanding of the business environment” as the current operator of the concession in the airport.

He added: “Specifically, changing regulations concerning the sale of liquor and tobacco, against a global context of geopolitical uncertainty, meant that staying in Changi was not a financially viable option”. — TODAY